Virgin Australia Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of VBHLF remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Virgin Australia has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.60.

Virgin Australia Company Profile

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

