Virgin Australia Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in April

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of VBHLF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Virgin Australia has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

