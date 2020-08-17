Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 14th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VISL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. 11,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,120. Vislink Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.66. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 194.75% and a negative net margin of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

