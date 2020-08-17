Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.86

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 1739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 17.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

