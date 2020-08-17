Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $2.83 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $55.03 million and $1.04 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00022960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004341 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003807 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

