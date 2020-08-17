Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 367.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF remained flat at $$28.87 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

