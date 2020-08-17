Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.00

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 98392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,459.15. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.