VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Short Interest Update

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 665,300 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VVUS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,313. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. VIVUS has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Get VIVUS alerts:

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.