VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VDMCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.76. 7,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. VODACOM GRP LTD/S has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Separately, Investec raised VODACOM GRP LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

VODACOM GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

