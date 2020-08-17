VR Education (LON:VRE) Shares Down 3.6%

VR Education Holdings PLC (LON:VRE)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), approximately 3,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.68.

About VR Education (LON:VRE)

Vr Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Ltd, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, a social education and presentation platform that allows educators and corporate trainers to share their own content in a virtual setting for students.

