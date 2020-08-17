Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,092. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

