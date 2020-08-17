Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.46

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.46 and last traded at $134.32, with a volume of 86198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

