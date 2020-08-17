Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.55

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.55 and last traded at $243.55, with a volume of 1608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

