Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $59,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSTG traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,487. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

