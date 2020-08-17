Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN):

8/11/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The trend is likely to continue, thanks to narrower year-over-year loss and improved net sales in second-quarter fiscal 2020. The improved results were mainly backed by strong sales (particularly until mid-March), stable margins and cost-control measures. Certain contractor conversion initiatives, national account sales and persistent support from the industry-leading digital platform also added to the positives. Also, increased focus on e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and a newly-designed website bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

8/1/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/17/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/23/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. 332,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,385. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,231,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,441,000 after buying an additional 104,511 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 379,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 377,986 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

