Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL):

8/11/2020 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

8/8/2020 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

8/6/2020 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

7/28/2020 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/14/2020 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2020 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,329. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

