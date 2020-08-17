Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/14/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 660 ($8.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Davy Research to an “outperform” rating.

8/10/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,240 ($16.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 850 ($11.11).

7/16/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 855 ($11.18) price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,620 ($21.18) to GBX 760 ($9.94). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/3/2020 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.21) price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.50) price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – easyJet had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/25/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,320 ($17.26) price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 545 ($7.13) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) on Monday, hitting GBX 570.80 ($7.46). 4,425,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 624.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 800.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.53). The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,989.03). Also, insider Moya Greene bought 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.52 ($65,364.78). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,110 shares of company stock worth $56,031,594.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

