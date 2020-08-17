Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CEVA (CEVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) recently:

8/12/2020 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/11/2020 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – CEVA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00.

7/14/2020 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

7/13/2020 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

6/23/2020 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

CEVA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,034. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 620.00 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

Get CEVA Inc alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 152,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.