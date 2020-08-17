Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the May 14th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 366,282 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Weibo by 91.3% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,344,000 after buying an additional 985,125 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its stake in Weibo by 21.8% in the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after buying an additional 262,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 17.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 210,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 33.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 988,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 245,218 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,786. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.02 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WB. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

