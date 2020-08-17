West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.65

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$70.65 and last traded at C$70.47, with a volume of 68979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.09.

WFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.55.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

