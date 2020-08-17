Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.56, 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.