Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 857,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,186. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

