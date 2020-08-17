Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLFC stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,497. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

