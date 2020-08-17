WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.19, approximately 1,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.