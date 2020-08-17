Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $349.90 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $349.90 million and $5.14 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $12,338.42 or 1.00473962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002314 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000606 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00175109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 28,359 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

