WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 404,163 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 196,980 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 810,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,468. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.32.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

