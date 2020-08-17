Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

JAMF opened at $36.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

About Wt Japan Multifactor Fund

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.