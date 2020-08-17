XRP Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $14.26 billion and $3.00 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002583 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Independent Reserve, BTC Trade UA and Vebitcoin. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.01870248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00138782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,905,040 coins and its circulating supply is 44,918,719,274 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinBene, BtcTurk, Liquid, Coinhub, Indodax, Bitso, Fatbtc, BitBay, CEX.IO, BX Thailand, DigiFinex, Kuna, Huobi, Coindeal, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Zebpay, Koineks, Bithumb, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, BitMarket, Coinone, Gatehub, GOPAX, Bitsane, Braziliex, Bitbank, Bits Blockchain, MBAex, Poloniex, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, BitFlip, FCoin, C2CX, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, Covesting, Bitlish, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, RippleFox, Ripple China, Coinsquare, Bitfinex, Exmo, Coinsuper, Binance, Bitbns, BTC Markets, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Vebitcoin, BCEX, ABCC, Korbit, LakeBTC, Cryptohub, OKEx, Bitstamp, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Independent Reserve, Kraken, Koinex, Ovis, Coinrail, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), B2BX, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bitinka and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

