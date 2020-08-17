XYO Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and KuCoin. XYO has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $60,618.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.51 or 0.05570784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LATOKEN, KuCoin, DDEX, BitMart and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

