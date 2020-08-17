Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

