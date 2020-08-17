Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 799,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,062. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.