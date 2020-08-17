Zacks: Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

OSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $51,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,242,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,900.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 31,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $61,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,269 shares of company stock valued at $343,966. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. 208,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.56 and a beta of 1.96.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

