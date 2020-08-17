Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.47). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 540%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EXTN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 254,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,151. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $188.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth $80,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

