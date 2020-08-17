Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,920 shares of company stock worth $18,818,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Align Technology by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

