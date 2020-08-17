ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.21

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 2521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.38 and a beta of 1.67.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

