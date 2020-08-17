ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.39 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002185 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $16,608.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00695879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00094288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00081100 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

