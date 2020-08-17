ZCore Price Reaches $0.0211 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $20.33 and $50.98. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $131,181.27 and approximately $459.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,226,723 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

