Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $290.71

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $290.71 and last traded at $286.96, with a volume of 2080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

