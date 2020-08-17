ZEON Network Reaches Market Cap of $22.08 Million (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ZEON Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, Hotbit and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

