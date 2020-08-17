ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $60,406.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.30 or 0.05607663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

