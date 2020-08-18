-$0.02 EPS Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CL King raised J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

