-$0.10 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 165.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

