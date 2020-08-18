-$0.11 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 7,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,709. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.