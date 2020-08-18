$0.39 EPS Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Badger Meter by 56.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $66.09. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,394. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

