$0.50 EPS Expected for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 252,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,048.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 38.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after buying an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,069,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after buying an additional 65,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

