$0.53 EPS Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Virtusa reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtusa.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Virtusa stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.