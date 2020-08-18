$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.74. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,813 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 784,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BorgWarner by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $4,876,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 24,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.