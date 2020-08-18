$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. 2,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

