$0.79 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $2,401,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 183.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 63.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

