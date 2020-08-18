$0.80 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $0.05. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,458,000 after acquiring an additional 296,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $7,823,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 173.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.9% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

